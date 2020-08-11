The Hunt County Commissioners Court has voted to again extend the county’s ongoing resolution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commissioners voted unanimously at the July 28 regular session to renew the county’s ongoing resolution, which remained in effect until midnight Tuesday.
During Tuesday’s regular session, County Judge Bobby Stovall said the resolution would remain in place for another two weeks.
“The only changes are to the date … to extend it until Aug. 25,” Stovall said.
While the county had previously been basing its resolution on any executive orders issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, the county is currently following the Centers for Disease Control.
“Hunt County adopts the current CDC guidelines on returning to work policies adopted July 17, 2020, and will adopt future CDC guidelines as they may be released,” Stovall said.
County Civil Attorney Daniel Ray said the guidelines “cover the time period to return to work that the county enforces. There’s several different date ranges in there.”
A link to the county’s resolution and details as to the CDC guidelines is available under the COVID-19 section of the Hunt County website at http://www.huntcounty.net/upload/page/9857/docs/Hunt%20County%20Health%20Authority%20Order%20Regarding%20Return%20to%20Work%20with%20Exhibits.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.