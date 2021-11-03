Hunt County voters had a lot of good things to say about the other measures on the ballots Tuesday, passing all of the additional issues which had been proposed.
• The Commerce Independent School District Proposition A called for the issuance of $62.5 million in bonds for a new Commerce Middle School, installing turf and parking areas at the baseball and softball fields and building restrooms and concessions.
Proposition B would allow for the issuance of $5.5 million to construct a multipurpose facility to be used by students, programs and the citizens of Commerce.
Proposition A passed with 481 votes for, 59.68%, to 325 votes against, 40.32%.
Proposition B passed with 446 votes for, 55.47% to 358 votes against, 44.53%.
• The Lone Oak ISD Proposition A called for $41 million to pay for school facilities and Proposition B called for $3.9 million to pay for improvements to Buffalo Stadium. The bonds would be used to fund classroom and science lab additions and renovations, band hall and career and technical education expansions, safety and security and ADA compliance upgrades, athletic improvements, and more.
Proposition A passed with 394 votes for, 57.86%, to 287 votes against, 42.14%.
Proposition B passed with 362 votes for, 53.55%, to 314 votes against, 46.45%.
• Proposition A on the City of West Tawakoni ballot proposed a freeze on property taxes for senior citizens. The measure passed with 79 votes for, 76.70%, to 24 votes against, 23.30%.
• The Town of Poetry Proposition A called for approval of the adoption of a sales and use tax of 2% to pay provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets. The measure passed with 152 votes for, 74.15%, to 53 votes against, 25.85%.
The following are the unofficial final vote totals of the races on the ballots for Tuesday’s elections in Hunt County.
The vote totals are unofficial until canvassed by the Hunt County Commissioners Court and the individual cities/school districts conducting the elections:
Hunt County, Proposition A
“The issuance of $75,000,000 bonds for acquiring, designing, constructing, improving and equipping Hunt County Law Enforcement and Detention Center facilities, including related court facilities, and the acquisition of land therefore, and the levy of a tax in payment thereof.”
For 2,586 48.72%
Against 2,722 51.28%
Commerce ISD, Proposition A
“The issuance of $62,5000,000 of bonds by the Commerce Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, acquiring and equipping school buildings in the district and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
For 481 59.68%
Against 325 40.32%
Commerce ISD Proposition B
“The issuance of $5,500,000 of bonds by the Commerce Independent School District for the purpose of constructing, acquiring and equipping a multipurpose facility and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
For 446 55.47%
Against 358 44.53%
Lone Oak Independent School
District, Proposition A
“The issuance of $41,000,000 of bonds by the Lone Oak Independent School District for school facilities and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
For 394 57.86%
Against 287 42.14%
Lone Oak Independent School
District, Proposition B
“The issuance of $3,900,000 of bond by the Lone Oak Independent School District for improvements to Buffalo Stadium and levying taxes in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”
For 362 53.55%
Against 314 46.45%
Town of Poetry, Proposition A
“The adoption of a local sales and use tax in the Town of Poetry, Texas at the rate of two percent to provide revenue for maintenance and repair of municipal streets.”
For 152 74.15%
Against 53 25.85%
City of West Tawakoni,
Proposition A
“Establish a tax limitation allowed by the Texas Constitution Artlcle 8, Section 1-b (h) to: 1. Create a non-repealable and non-rescinable ceiling of limitation on the City of West Tawakoni’s Ad Valorem tax levy of any homestead property of a person who is sixty-five (65) years of age or older or disabled who makes application for and receives a homestead property tax exemption; 2. Allow for increases on such homestead property to the extent the value of the homestead property is increased by improvements other than repair and improvements made to comply with governmental requirements and accept as may be consistent with the transfer of a tax limitation under a law authorized by this subsection; 3. Allow the continuation of this limitation after the person’s death while the homestead property remains the residence homestead of that person’s surviving spouse if the spouse is fifty-five (55) years or age or older at the time of the person’s death; subject to any exceptions provided by general law; and 4, Allow for the transfer by qualified homestead owners of all or a proportionate amount of this tax limitation to a different residence homestead within the City of West Tawakoni if such transfer is provided for by the Legislature by general law at the time of transfer.”
For 79 76.70%
Against 24 23.30%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.