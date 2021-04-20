A year ago we weren’t sure what to make of the coronavirus pandemic. We were wrestling with shutdowns, ramping up ventilator production and questioning if any of it was really necessary.
There’s an ongoing public relations war about what the right path was to take when it came to the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns? No lockdowns? Masks? No masks? 6-feet apart? You name it and we chose to argue about it. Then came the vaccines and those who chose to get vaccinated versus those who believed it was some sort of vast conspiracy to plant microchip people (social media and cell phones have already beaten vaccines to that task).
The truth is — at least here in Hunt County — that coronavirus has infected more than 5,000 and killed more than 160 people. To put that in perspective, between 1968 and 2016, 33 Hunt County residents lost their lives directly due to influenza. There was a battle cry among some that said: “It’s no worse than the flu.” From a mortality perspective, the data tells us otherwise. Since 1999, influenza and pneumonia have killed about 16 people per year in Hunt County, according to research compiled by the CDC.
In this series, the staff of Herald-Banner aims to look at how we move forward in a post-pandemic world — or if that’s even possible. How will schools return to normal in the wake of the pandemic? Will businesses make adjustments or just return to normal? In today’s edition, reporter Brad Kellar tries to answer some of the lingering questions about how the virus has impacted the future of our healthcare system and public safety.
It has, however, become increasingly clear that the virus is going to be with us for quite some time. Just last week, more than five million people worldwide tested positive for COVID-19 — or one of its variants. In India and Brazil, the virus is out of control.
Even with the vaccine rollout, scientists and public health officials are not certain how long immunity to the virus will last. There has been a suggestion from Pfizer — one of the first to have its vaccine approved — that annual booster shots may be needed to fight off the virus. In some variants, the virus has shown the ability to fight off the vaccines.
So, that makes us ask the question of how we move forward? The simple answer is with care and consideration. If there’s one thing we’re likely to see is that mask-wearing, while not embraced by some, will still continue to be a very real mitigation effort against COVID-19. Richard Carter, president and CEO of Hunt Regional Medical Center, pointed out that the flu was basically eradicated in 2020 and 2021 thanks to mask-wearing. That was the consensus of many public health officials across the world.
In the coming months, billions of dollars in federal stimulus will be rolling into the state to help fix heating and air conditioning systems in schools, to pay for technology upgrades when it comes to distance learning and reimbursement for local government COVID-19 expenses. Just how much Texas will accept is unclear.
The other questions that remain with the future of COVID-19 are focused on how businesses will react to the pandemic, and it’s become increasingly clear that curbside services or online purchasing are things that will be staying with us indefinitely. It has also expedited some changes like at Greenville’s Walmart, where self-checkout is now how we shop at that store — and others.
The notion of large office spaces has also been disrupted and talking with real estate agents and home builders in Hunt County, a desire to leave crowded cities or an ability to work remotely is driving a surge in housing construction and purchases. In fact, Greenville’s housing inventory is the tightest its ever been.
In the coming days, we will attempt to cover all of these areas and a few more, including the impact on sports, but we also want your feedback. Join the conversation on our Facebook page or send us a letter to the editor to tell us what you think will change when it comes to life in a post-pandemic world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.