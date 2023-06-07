AUSTIN – Houston attorney Tony Buzzbee will defend Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in his impending impeachment trial.
Paxton was impeached by the Texas House in late May following accusations of bribery, abuse of official capacity, conspiracy, retaliation, misuse of information and other charges. He now faces a formal trial in the Senate.
“Ken Paxton will never never be convicted by the Senate. Not on this evidence, not with this record, and not when the fact is the allegations are completely untrue,” Buzzbee said during a press conference Wednesday.
Buzzbee has experience defending abuse-of-office legal cases, and previously defended former Texas Gov. Rick Perry who was charged with abuse of official capacity in 2014.
Paxton’s legal team will also include Dan Cogdell, a Houston criminal defense attorney who is also representing Paxton in his years-long felony securities fraud case, for which he was indicted in 2015. It remains pending.
Buzzbee and Cogdell did not mention how many others will be joining their team but at least six staffers from the Office of the Attorney General have since taken a leave of absence to defend Paxton.
Buzzbee said they will likely announce additional attorneys once they receive the rules of the trial from the select Senate committee. Those rules are expected by June 20.
“The impeachment articles that have been laid out by the House are baloney. Just so we're clear, the allegations are untrue; they are false,” Buzzbee said.
The 20 accusations against Paxton mostly stem from his relationship with Nate Paul, an Austin real estate developer and campaign donor. The articles of impeachment claim that Paxton used his position and office to provide Paul legal help including but not limited to preparing legal opinions that helped Paul, directing employees of his office to act contrary to law by refusing public information requests that would hurt Paul, and using obtained information through his office but that was not publicly available to aid Paul.
Paxton has denied all counts of wrongdoing.
He has also since been suspended from his position and Gov. Greg Abbott has named former Secretary of State John Scott as the interim AG. The Texas Comptroller has confirmed that Paxton will not receive his state annual salary of $153,750 while suspended.
"Ken Paxton has served the state of Texas with great distinction. He is a fearless leader of our constitutional rights and the rule of law," Buzzbee added. “He has stood strong for Texas, and we are proud to stand strong with him here today.”
Buzzbee and Cogdell said that one of their key defenses is the process and speed by which the impeachment occurred.
On a Tuesday in May, it was revealed that members of the Special House General Investigating Committee had launched an investigation into Paxton. The next day, further details were revealed by the investigating team. On Thursday, they had voted to recommend impeachment and by Saturday afternoon, the House had voted 121-23 against Paxton. This all also occurred in the final week of the 88th regular session.
The attorneys also repeated claims made by Paxton and members of his office that they were not warned about the investigation, nor was Paxton provided the opportunity to speak to defend himself in front of the committee or the House members, and the committee refused to accept documentation refuting the claims.
“The whole thing is a sham engineered by someone with a personal vendetta against the Attorney General Paxton and if it takes us a year to show that, it will take a year to do so,” Buzzbee said.
Last week, Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, also Texas attorneys, were tapped to lead the prosecutorial team against Paxton.
During a press conference last week, Hardin said evidence against Paxton is “10 times worse than what has been covered.”
DeGuerin added that the pair promises a fair and transparent trial but that “no one wants a crook in the system.”
“These 20 articles of impeachment, they're very serious,” DeGuerin said. “The people of the state of Texas are entitled to know whether their top cop is a crook, and we intend to present these 20 articles of impeachment in a fair way.”
A seven-member Senate Committee will determine the rules of the trial and present them by June 20. It is not yet clear if State Sen. Angela Paxton, the wife of Ken Paxton, or State Sen. Bryan Hughes, who was mentioned in the impeachment articles, will recuse themselves from their Constitutionally-determined roles as jurors in the trial.
While the Senate said it plans to start the trial by late August, Buzzbee said he did not believe the defense will be ready by that time, particularly as it still awaits the rules of the trial.
“To suggest that we can have a trial in August, I would suggest if we're gonna have a real trial … that's gonna take a lot longer than that,” Buzzbee said.
