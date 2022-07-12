The Greenville City Council and the Hunt County Commissioners Court today are expected to consider a tax abatement for Morgan Steel LLC.
Morgan Steel, a carbon steel distributor based out of Memphis, Tennessee, is in the process of purchasing an existing facility in Greenville Investment Zone No. 2.
As part of an economic development venture code named Project Tread, the investment zone property would be repurposed as a carbon steel distribution center and contract manufacturing facility. The project carries estimated improvements of about $14.8 million, according to the city council’s agenda packet. The abatement would exempt 50% on the increased value of real property over 10 years for the city as well as the county.
The Greenville Board of Development and the Greenville 4A Economic Development Corp. recommend the tax abatement.
The city council will consider the abatement during its regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall. The Commissioners’ regular meeting begins at 10 a.m. today at the courtroom at 2700 Johnson St.
