Republican state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, won the race for Texas land commissioner Tuesday, putting her in charge of the agency that oversees the Alamo, natural disaster relief funds, veteran land loans and more as the fourth Republican in a row to head the Texas General Land Office.
Buckingham declared victory over her opponent, conservationist Jay Kleberg, on social media at 10:13 p.m. Central. Decision Desk HQ called the race at 1:27 a.m. Central on Wednesday. Buckingham is the first woman to lead the land office in its 185-year history.
Buckingham will replace Republican incumbent George P. Bush, who unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for attorney general instead of seeking reelection. Bush first became land commissioner in 2015; he succeeded fellow Republicans Jerry E. Patterson, who had headed the land office since 2003, and David Dewhurst, who filled the role for four years before Patterson.
The land commissioner is in charge of the Texas General Land Office, the state’s oldest public agency. It is responsible for managing public land, including enforcing leases for mineral rights and selling land to raise funds for the Texas Permanent School Fund, the country’s largest statewide public education endowment that the land office controls. The land office and its leader are responsible for distributing natural disaster relief funds, like the money Texas received in the wake of 2017’s Hurricane Harvey, and have been in charge of the Alamo, including plans for its renovations and upkeep, since 2011. The land commissioner also chairs the Texas Veterans Land Board, which manages nine group homes and four cemeteries for Texas veterans.
