A local man, part of a couple awaiting trial for using their adopted children as slave labor in a puppy mill operation, will remain in jail after a state district judge denied a reduction in his bond.
Jeffery Barrett, 64, of Greenville, who has been in custody since 2018, will also have to wait a little longer for the trial on an indictment of trafficking of persons-continuous, as 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken postponed jury selection in Jeffery Barrett’s case for another three months.
Jeffery and Barbara Barrett of Greenville are also awaiting trials in the Hunt County Court at Law No. 2 on misdemeanor charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
The defense attorney for Jeffery Barrett had filed a motion with Aiken’s court, seeking a reduction in Barrett’s $650,000 bond.
Aiken refused the request and during a hearing in the court Monday, reset the trial, which had been scheduled for March 8, to begin on June 14.
The couple has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
The felony cases are in line to be considered first.
On Sept. 25, 2017, the SPCA of Texas joined with then-Hunt County Constable for Precinct 1 Terry Jones and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office in seizing 117 animals from a home on County Road 3103, off Interstate 30.
Jones is currently the Hunt County sheriff.
The agency reported the majority of the animals, 100 dogs and puppies, were housed in a metal addition to the brick home on the property and were found living in cages, crates and kennels, up to three dogs in each. Another 15 dogs and puppies and two cats were found inside the residence. The Barretts were said to have told investigators they were selling the dogs.
The investigation into the puppy mill was followed by allegations the couple forced their children to help run the business.
The Barretts were again arrested on Aug. 2, 2018, as a result of the investigation by the Human Trafficking and Transnational Organized Crime section of the Texas Attorney General’s office.
The Hunt County grand jury charged the Barretts on one count each of trafficking of persons-continuous.
Attorneys Jessica McDonald and Frederick Shelton had filed multiple motions in the felony case, seeking the quashing of the indictments, alleging the charges against the couple were unconstitutionally overboard and vague.
In response prosecutors lodged additional allegations against the Barretts, claiming the couple also sexually molested and exploited their children.
The Barrett’s filed an appeal with the Court of Appeals with the Fifth District of Texas at Dallas. A hearing on the appeal was conducted in November 2019.
The appeals court issued a decision on July 17, 2020, denying the appeals.
Barbara Barrett remained free on bond as of Monday. The trial in her felony case had not been reset at last report.
