The Hunt County Economic Development Alliance is hosting a GISD Bond Election Overview presentation from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center.
The purpose of the event is to provide the public with facts about proposed construction, tax implications and long-term planning associated with the bond issue.
The Greenville ISD intends to conduct a $169.4 million bond referendum on May 7. Some of the proposed projects include replacement of LP Waters and Greenville Middle School, renovations to Greenville High School, construction of a new AG barn and upgrades to the transportation services facility.
