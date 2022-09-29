HOUSTON — Texas A&M-Commerce dropped to 1-2 in Southland Conference volleyball with a 25-16, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19 volleyball loss to Houston Christian.
Houston Christian stayed undefeated in conference play and is now 11-5 for the season. The Lions dropped to 4-12 for the season.
Maddy Rashford led the Lions with 18 kills for the match, while Yasmin Figueiredo added six and Essence Allen and Reese Fetty both put away five kills.
Lyric Hebert led the Lions’ defense with 25 digs and Celeste Vela added 10.
Vela set for 26 assists and Breann Connally set for 12.
Sara Arroyo led Houston Christian with 13 kills and Anna Cadway recorded 12.
Grace McLaughlin set for 35 assists and Mollee Henicke set for 10.
Kaley Feris led Houston Baptist’s defense with 24 digs.
A&M-Commerce is set to play its next two conference matches at home in the Field House against Incarnate Word at 6 p.m. Thursday and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
