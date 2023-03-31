For the first time in our nation’s history a president has been indicted.
For many reasons, we believe this is a sad time in America.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is expected to bring charges against former President Donald Trump stemming from an alleged hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels prior to Trump taking office in 2017. A grand jury reportedly found sufficient evidence against Trump to recommend indictment.
No one has seen all the evidence or heard the testimony of witnesses who appeared before the grand jury. Still, the vast majority of Republicans believe the prosecution is a politically motivated. The alleged crime itself amounts to nothing more than the misreporting of a business expense or a campaign finance violation they believe.
A Quinnipiac University survey found that 62% of Americans believe Bragg’s grand jury inquiry has been “mainly motivated by politics.” Just 32% said the probe was “mainly motivated by the law.” The poll found that 93% of Republicans and 70% of independents believe Bragg’s investigation was politically motivated. Even 29% of Democrats agree with that.
The facts as alleged are that in 2016, Stormy Daniels contacted the National Enquirer through a representative to offer her story of an affair with Trump. Under a previous “catch and kill” agreement with the Trump campaign, the paper reportedly declined to run the story. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign became aware that Daniels was talking. Days before the 2016 election, Michael Cohen—Trump’s longtime personal attorney — gave the actress $130,000 in hush money through a shell company. Trump gave Cohen $420,000 for his effort, but allegedly sought to conceal the payments by listing them as legal expenses for a non-existent retainer agreement. Trump allegedly falsified these records to prevent the public from learning that he paid off an adult film actress to stop her from acknowledging their affair.
After being investigated in connection with the case, Cohen eventually pleaded guilty to eight counts, including criminal tax evasion and campaign finance violations. He was sentenced to three years in prison and fined $50,000. One might ask, if Cohen was held accountable for his crimes, why not Trump? Is anyone really above the law in this country?
Given today’s hyper-polarized and poisonous political atmosphere in America, it’s no wonder so many assume Trump’s prosecution is politically motivated. Even Republicans who do not support Trump believe that to be the case. The position is not unreasonable.
Trump is the early front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination, and it’s difficult to know how this will affect his standing as a candidate. Will it hurt or help him?
Sadly, this is not the only legal peril faced by the former president. Trump also is under federal investigation in connection with keeping classified documents at his home in Florida as well as the events surrounding the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. A separate grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia is investigating alleged efforts to subvert the presidential election in Georgia. That a former president and candidate for the office is embroiled in so many legal entanglements cannot be a good thing for the country, and nobody knows how this will all shake out.
We urge people of all political stripes to take a breath and let our system work the way it was designed to work. Meanwhile, those who believe the former president is being wrongly persecuted should be able to protest loudly but peacefully.
Herald-Banner
