Eighty-one years ago tomorrow, the path of our nation and the world was altered in the skies over Hawaii.
In an address before Congress, President Franklin D. Roosevelt called Dec. 7, 1941 “A date which will live in infamy.”
As war in Europe and the Far East raged, the United States had tried to navigate clear of the conflicts. The American public had no appetite for wars waged by foreign powers. However, relations between Imperial Japan, which was bent on conquering much of Asia, and the U.S. had soured to the point where Japan chose open conflict.
The Japanese calculated that a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor would disable the U.S. Pacific fleet and give Japan free rein in the Pacific and time to consolidate its conquests.
The attack was indeed devastating. Dive-bomb and torpedo assaults from carrier-launched aircraft killed 2,403 Americans and wounded nearly 1,200. Among the servicemembers killed were two men from Hunt County, Fred Kenneth Moore of Campbell and Lone Oak and James Albert Horner of Prairie Hill and Celeste.
Among the ships that were sunk were the USS Oklahoma and the USS Arizona. The Arizona remains at the bottom of the harbor, and a memorial is built above it on the water’s surface.
On the Oklahoma, 415 sailors and 14 Marines were killed. On the Arizona, 1,177 sailors and Marines perished. In a battle that lasted more than seven hours, 21 ships were damaged or destroyed.
Though devastating, the attack on Pearl Harbor failed to accomplish the knockout blow that Japan had hoped for. The Navy’s three aircraft carriers were out to sea and not in the harbor that day. Though diminished, American military power in the Pacific was still a force to be reckoned with.
Moreover, the attack aroused the nation, galvanizing Americans to confront the aggression and show a steely resolve to defeat the Japanese and their allies.
What followed was a campaign to dislodge the Japanese from their conquered territories, ultimately leading to Japan’s surrender in 1945.
Pearl Harbor carries a weighty legacy for this country. Before the attack, the United States was one of several world powers. After being forced into World War II, America marshaled its vast resources and emerged from the globe’s deadliest and most destructive war as a victor and a preeminent superpower.
The United States parlayed that status to bring democracy to much of Europe and parts of Asia. America also played a leading role in rebuilding shattered nations, constructing a world order based on democratic ideals and free markets. Billions of people across the planet have benefited from this country’s leadership.
Now more than eight decades later, the U.S. is still looked upon for leadership in world affairs. Our support for a free and democratic Ukraine is an example.
The number of people who lived through Pearl Harbor and World War II is dwindling. We should not allow the memory of what they endured to fade.
We owe it to ourselves and to future generations to remember Pearl Harbor, to remember those who died there and the ensuing events that shaped our nation and the world.
Just as important, we must remember and cherish the values of democracy and freedom that millions of Americans fought to defend.
