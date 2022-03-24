Average value up 18% to $212,500
Median sale price up 29% to $275,000
Sale price as percent of list price: 100% or more
Average days on market: 12
1.4 months of supply inventory
Source: Hunt County Central Appraisal District
Wanda Lee Smith, 93, of Greenville, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26 at Memoryland Memorial Park, Dr. James Ralson officiating. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Larry Murphy, 80, of Greenville, passed away March 22, 2022 in Greenville. A memorial service will be held at a later date under the direction of Coker-Mathews Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.