Greenville is to be home to a new conference center and hotel project as part of The Greenbelt development.
The Ladies Dance Group from Genuine Faith Community Church performed The Subli during the church’s celebration of the 125th anniversary the Ph…
Hundreds of United States and Texas flags were retired with dignity Saturday in Hunt County.
Texas A&M University-Commerce will soon be home to a gamebird research and education facility, thanks to a generous gift from alumnus Ted …
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC), 74% of fireworks injuries occur around the July Fourth holiday. Of those, 4…
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church “The Bread House” will host a health fair on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the fair, guests …
Around 400 athletes from about 17 track and field clubs are to expected compete on Saturday in a meet at T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium in Greenville.
It was great to see former Greenville Lion John Franklin-Myers giving back to the community with his two football camps this past weekend.
Some of the youngsters in the Greenville Lions' basketball camp take turns shooting the ball.
The Greenville Police Academy Alumni Association met recently and honored Officer Reuben Vargas as its Officer of the Quarter.
For the third year in a row, a big automobile show in Hunt County will help benefit a local organization which assists children in the foster …
Two groups of Hunt County Amateur Radio operators intend later this month to spend a weekend testing out the skills and equipment they would n…
It is almost time to reveal the details for what will likely be this fall’s biggest party in downtown Greenville.
COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce director of athletics Jim Curry has appointed…
Playing football and competing in track and field at Abilene Christian University keeps Co…
Free youth summer camps for incoming third to ninth graders have been going on this week i…
The old adage “Getting there is half the” is true, especially if the traveler is all fired…
The Ladies Dance Group from Genuine Faith Community Church performed The Subli during the church’s celebration of the 125th anniversary the Philippine Independence Day, underway at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center in Greenville. Independence Day[, also known as "Day of Freedom" is an annual …
