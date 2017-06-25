News
Greenville has played host to a momumental act of community service this week, and some out-of-town residents have stepped up to help a community other than their own.
WOLFE CITY — Rain spoiled Saturday’s opening day of the sixth annual Craig Bowers Memorial Monster Ball Golf Tournament.
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump reportedly told Republican Senate leaders at a White House luncheon earlier this week he hoped their health care bill would be less “mean” than the version House Republicans passed in May.
WEATHERFORD, Texas – A Texas woman was arrested after her two children died from heat exposure when she left them inside a vehicle last month to "teach them a lesson," police said.
