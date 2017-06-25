Featured Stories

Grand jury appears not to take action on DA investigation yet

Grand jury appears not to take action on DA investigation yet

+2
More red, white and blue for July 4 in city

More red, white and blue for July 4 in city

Greenville said to be great place for first responders

Greenville said to be great place for first responders

Hearings set in child injury, abandonment case

Hearings set in child injury, abandonment case

News

+2
"For The City" brings in help from out of town

"For The City" brings in help from out of town

Greenville has played host to a momumental act of community service this week, and some out-of-town residents have stepped up to help a community other than their own.

Herald-Banner honored by Texas Press Association

Dick Walker, funeral home owner, dies at 72

Summer of Safety dives into Splash Kingdom

  • +2

YMCA reopens main building

  • +2

"For The City" tackles multiple projects

  • +2

Fireworks go back on sale in county

‘We Are Community’ event scheduled

Rocking to raise Alzheimer’s awareness

Attorneys to present reading of Declaration

Sports News

+4
Rains spoils first day of Monster Ball tournament

Rains spoils first day of Monster Ball tournament

  WOLFE CITY — Rain spoiled Saturday’s opening day of the sixth annual Craig Bowers Memorial Monster Ball Golf Tournament.

A&M-C's Turner Pool earns top academic/athletic honor

Rookie helps Rangers roll to 8-1 win over Yankees

Spieth birdies 18th to hold on to Travelers lead

McCullers pitches Astros to win over Seattle

Florida blanks TCU to reach CWS finals

Monster Ball golf tourney starts today

  • +2

TCU stays alive in CWS with 9-2 win over Florida

Mariners claim sixth straight win, beating Astros

Greenville Lions' new basketball coach stresses defense

Gallery

+4
SLIDESHOW: Bubble blast helps libraries provide summer entertainment, learning to kids

SLIDESHOW: Bubble blast helps libraries provide summer entertainment, learning to kids

+4
Peekaboo Canyon

Peekaboo Canyon

+8
Using flip-flops, create a DIY summer welcome sign

Using flip-flops, create a DIY summer welcome sign

+7
Repairs at Kiwanis Park

Repairs at Kiwanis Park

Online Poll

What's your favorite D-FW pro team?

Weekly sports poll

You voted:

Featured Special Publication

Special Publications

Greenville Life Spring 2017
Greenville Life
spotlight

Greenville Life Spring 2017

Greenville Life Winter 2017
Greenville Life
spotlight

Greenville Life Winter 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017
spotlight

Restaurant Guide 2017

Consumer Guide 2017
spotlight

Consumer Guide 2017

903 Holiday 2016
spotlight

903 Holiday 2016

Graduation Section Herald-Banner 2016
spotlight

Graduation Section Herald-Banner 2016

903 Spring 2016
spotlight

903 Spring 2016

Consumer Guide 2016
spotlight

Consumer Guide 2016

Around Texas

Trump endorses Senate GOP health care plan; faces test from party's hard-right lawmakers

Trump endorses Senate GOP health care plan; faces test from party's hard-right lawmakers

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump reportedly told Republican Senate leaders at a White House luncheon earlier this week he hoped their health care bill would be less “mean” than the version House Republicans passed in May.

Battle of the Bulge veteran turning 100

Huntsville all-star teams set for next round of tournaments

Petition for alcohol sales circulates Pct. 4

Arrest made in connection with infant death

  • +2

Governor signs mammography bill

Phillips named PING All-American

Don't Miss This

Two toddlers dead after Texas mother intentionally left them in hot car, police say

Two toddlers dead after Texas mother intentionally left them in hot car, police say

WEATHERFORD, Texas – A Texas woman was arrested after her two children died from heat exposure when she left them inside a vehicle last month to "teach them a lesson," police said. 

Bicyclists wary of sharing roads in age of distracted drivers

An Oklahoma doctor prescribed so many painkillers, she's been charged with murdering her patients, authorities say

Aspiring Eagle Scout promotes patriotism, responsibility through flag disposal project

  • +3

You're hired, Trump tells five million future apprentices

Do poor people eat more junk food than wealthier Americans?

New Hampshire town officials walk in the shoes of dementia sufferers

  • +2